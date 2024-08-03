DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BE COLOR @ Be Alternative Festival - Day 1

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo
Sat, 3 Aug, 1:00 pm
GigsCosenza
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

💥Kula Shaker

💥Motorpsycho

💥Marlene Kuntz

💥Her Skin

💥Partyzan Dj Set

live a 𝐁𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐑 @Be Alternative Festival

🏔️Concerti sul Lago

3 𝐀𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨 - Camigliatello Silano (CS) - Calabria - Italy

📍Chiesetta di San Lorenzo - Lago Cecita

🌲...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Be Alternative.

Venue

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo - Spezzano della Sila (CS)
Doors open1:00 pm

