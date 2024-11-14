DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Turin Brakes (acoustic)

Union Chapel
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts presents

Turin Brakes

For access needs, please purchase a regular ticket and then contact the venue directly to discuss your needs.

U16s accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Turin Brakes, Tom Speight

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.