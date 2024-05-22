DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soho Comedy Factory

The Blue Posts
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Comedy in the heart of Central London!

'One of London's Best Affordable Comedy Nights' - Evening Standard.
Featured 'The best comedy clubs in London for 2023' - Radio Times.

Previous shows have included acts seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, T...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Joker Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blue Posts

22 Berwick St, London W1F 0QA, UK
Doors open7:15 pm

