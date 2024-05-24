Top track

Lady Wray - Guilty

Lady Wray

Lost Horizon
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Lady Wray carries the charisma of a Jackson 5 family member, while also boasting similar vocal prowess to an icon such as Aretha Franklin." - Consequence of Sound

This is an 16+ event. Under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Wray

Venue

Lost Horizon

1-3 Elton St, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 9EH, BS2 9EH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

