TAKO - GIRA 2024

Independance Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La mítica banda de rock TAKO lanzó su nuevo disco “PORQUE SÍ”el pasado 14 de

diciembre. Un disco que está creando mucho revuelo por el nuevo sonido de la banda

que muestra a un Tako más potente y actual.

PORQUE SÍ supone una evolución de TAKO hacia un s...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tako

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

