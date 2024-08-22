DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Congos: Carnival Warm-up

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be hosting none other than THE CONGOS for a pre-carnival warm-up event!

The Jamaican vocal group is one of the last remaining in their original formation since the 1970s. Cedric Myton, Ashanti Roy, Watty Burnett, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Congos

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

