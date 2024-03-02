DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DISCONNEKT

://about blank
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€1.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, March 2nd at about blank.

────────────────

Unleash your inner freak and join us for a night of unforgettable beats, freedom, and unity on the dance floor. Our lineup of local and international talents will take you on a journey to infinity and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Disconnekt.
Lineup

Blame the Mono

Venue

://about blank

Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

