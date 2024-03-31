DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crazy P began in the ’90s as an English electronic group with solely instrumental projects, until the addition of lead vocalist Danielle Moore for their 2002 album The Wicked is Music. Since then, the band has expanded their catalogue, with influences of v
Nobody embodies the vintage boogie disco spirit like the British electronic wonder-band Crazy P.
The lush vocals of ebullient frontwoman Danielle Moore glide over swung house beats and funky synth-work bringing pure euphoria to any dancefloor.
