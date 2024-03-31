Top track

Heartbreaker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crazy P (DJ Set) - A Bank Holiday Special

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 31 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heartbreaker
Got a code?

About Crazy P

Crazy P began in the ’90s as an English electronic group with solely instrumental projects, until the addition of lead vocalist Danielle Moore for their 2002 album The Wicked is Music. Since then, the band has expanded their catalogue, with influences of v Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Nobody embodies the vintage boogie disco spirit like the British electronic wonder-band Crazy P.

The lush vocals of ebullient frontwoman Danielle Moore glide over swung house beats and funky synth-work bringing pure euphoria to any dancefloor.

This March...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crazy P

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.