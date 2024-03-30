DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jungle (DJ)

Centre Point
Sat, 30 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
Selling fast
€38.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🌴JUNGLE [DJ SET]🌴

Possibly one of the most celebrated bands of the last decade, we are beside ourselves with excitement for a Jungle DJ set at Centre Point this season.

A truly iconic group, we cannot wait to take a deep dive into their funky musical...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sense & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jungle

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

