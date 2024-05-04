Top track

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

miniBar
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Our catalog has never been short on big dumb riffs, but the idea on this record was to really turn the screw,” says RBBP bassist Aaron Metzdorf. On Big Dumb Riffs, that screw is cranked incredibly tight.

“We just wanted ‘the part’: The opening of Pantera...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

