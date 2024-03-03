Top track

Distraido - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rafa Barrios & Friends

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 3 Mar, 1:00 pm
DJNew York
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Distraido - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Internationally celebrated Rafa Barrios' makes his debut on The Roof at Superior Ingredients for a special day into night event. Originally hailing from Sevilla, Rafa has made the whole world his home as his productions and DJ appearances have earned him a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records, Trust Us Entertainment, Dance.Here.Now.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rafa Barrios

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.