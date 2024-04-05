DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antal

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 5 Apr, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This April we welcome Rush Hour head honcho and all-round tastemaker, Antal.

The Dutch selector brings his enormous collection of detroit house & techno, afro funk, and surinam disco to our club.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Antal

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

