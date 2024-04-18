Top track

SJC Presents: Burden Limbs

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJC is pleased to announce the return of 'Burden Limbs' after a year-long hiatus. The band describes themselves as 'bringing misery, entropy & rancor; tension & release, catharsis & cacophony. This is not to be missed.

Joining them is shoegaze noise-rocke...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Lineup

Burden Limbs, Test Plan

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

