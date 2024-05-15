Top track

The Crab Apples - Me Da Igual

The Crab Apples Festival Mil·leni 25

Razzmatazz 3
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Crab Apples - Me Da Igual
About

The Crab Apples es una banda de indie pop-rock formada por tres amigas de un pueblo cercano a Barcelona, que comenzaron a crear y grabar sus temas mientras aún estaban en el instituto, y que durante una década no han parado de trabajar.

Desde la autogesti...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Crab Apples

Venue

Razzmatazz 3

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

