VII POLLO FEST

La Palma. Sala Polivalent
Sat, 6 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsReus
€22.66

About

VII POLLO FEST 🎙️

Festival de música Punk-Oi! autogestionat d'homenatge al nostre company i amic Cristian "Pollo" de Reus

🗓️ Dissabte 6 d'abril a les 17h

📍 Sala Polivalent de La Palma de Reus

🎸 PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES - Punk Rock Anglaterra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Associació Cultural Anima't.
Lineup

1
Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Lion’s Law, Groggy Rude and 1 more

Venue

La Palma. Sala Polivalent

Carrer Ample 75, 43202 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

