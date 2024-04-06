DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VII POLLO FEST 🎙️
Festival de música Punk-Oi! autogestionat d'homenatge al nostre company i amic Cristian "Pollo" de Reus
🗓️ Dissabte 6 d'abril a les 17h
📍 Sala Polivalent de La Palma de Reus
🎸 PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES - Punk Rock Anglaterra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.