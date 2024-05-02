Top track

Rikki Rakki - Quarantine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tsushimamire live at gtl

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rikki Rakki - Quarantine
Got a code?

About

TsuShiMaMiRe are a legendary Japanese rock trio formed in 1999 featuring Mari (vocals, guitar), Yayoi (bass, bv), and Maiko (drums, bv).

These girls have captivated audiences around the world for over 23 years, spanning thousands of live performances, 15...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rikki Rakki, Toward Space

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.