William Fitzsimmons

Supersonic Records
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le célèbre troubadour indie-folk William Fitzsimmons s'apprête à captiver le public de l'UE et du Royaume-Uni lors d'une tournée intime spéciale célébrant le 15e anniversaire de son album emblématique The Sparrow and the Crow. Fitzsimmons interp***...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

William Fitzsimmons

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

