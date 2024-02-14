DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Che fai a San Valentino?♥
Per rispondere a questa domanda abbiamo organizzato un evento specialissimo in collaborazione con MySecretCase.
Da gustare da soli, in coppia o, perché no, in gruppo.
La ricetta è la seguente:
🎲 n.XXX di giochi piccanti, quiz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.