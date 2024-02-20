Top track

The Year In Pictures - Marble Run

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Year In Pictures

The Gunners Pub
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Year In Pictures - Marble Run
Got a code?

About

The Year In Pictures present a lush, dreamy sonic palate that reflects the 90s and early 00s shoegaze and alternative artists that shaped their earliest musical influences (bands such as Radiohead, My Bloody Valentine, Pavement and Slowdive) but in a moder...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aqualine, The Year In Pictures

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.