INDUSTRIAL SYMPHONY NO. 1 David Lynch by Angelo Badalamenti, Julee Cruise

Crate Brewery
Sun, 3 Mar, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
£10
About

A rare screening of the Lynch directed avant-garde musical play called 'Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted' with music by Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise.

The film tells the story of a heartbroken woman (played by Laura Dern) w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Crate Brewery

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

