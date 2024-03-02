DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝕊𝔸𝔹𝔹𝔸 pres. DANA MONTANA
+ LaRoboterie St.Robot & Backdrifter + Lilly Korine
start 23:00 till' 06:00am
LINE UP
Lilly Korine
Backdrifter _ Laroboterie
Dana Montana
St.Robot
____________________________________...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.