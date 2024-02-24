Top track

Sparrow & Barbossa - After Saturday Night - Monkey Safari Remix

D.C. Disco

Mayflower
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$35

About

MTRNM presents: D.C. Disco.

D.C. Disco

/dc ˈdɪskoʊ/ [noun]

  MTRNM's debut in D.C. Join us in celebrating the spirit of DC, where history meets the modern beat, for an unforgettable musical experience. We're bringing the energy, the passion, and the...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by MTRNM.
Lineup

Oscaar, TAÏGA, Rayyan

Venue

Mayflower

1223 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, United States
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

