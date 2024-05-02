Top track

Chico Blanco

Sala Jerusalem
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chico Blanco - ENAMORADODE
About

sarao valenciano pa´ bailar solito pero en compañia a ritmo de Chico Blanco

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
prganizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chico Blanco

Venue

Sala Jerusalem

Carrer del Convent de Jerusalem, 55, 46007 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

