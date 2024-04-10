Top track

Comic Sans - Do I wanna be her or be with her

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comic Sans

Two Palms
Wed, 10 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Comic Sans - Do I wanna be her or be with her
Got a code?

About

BIG TIN PRESENTS:

COMIC SANS

+ Special Guests

The Mink

Tiger Moths

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIG TIN LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.