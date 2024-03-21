DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Remedy: Coco and the Lost, OPD, COWZ

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

John Kennedy (Radio X, Tape Notes) presents The Remedy. A monthly live music night featuring the the best in new and emerging music. Curated by X-posure's John Kennedy, a mainstay tastemaker for 25 years, March's edition of The Remedy features three amazin...

This is an 18+ event
The Remedy with inFireworks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coco and the Lost, Cowz

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.