Doña Presents: Nice 'N' Sleazy

Doña
Wed, 14 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Nice N Sleazy: XXX Rated Grooves from the Golden Age

Join @moofmag editor and vinyl DJ Melanie Xulu for a Valentine themed evening of 70s grooves & erotic soundtracks from the golden age of p*rnography 💋✨

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.
Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

