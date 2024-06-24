DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rich Ragany And The Digressions

The Black Heart
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Runnin’ Blue Presents…

RICH RAGANY AND THE DIGRESSIONS
https://www.facebook.com/richraganyandthedigressions

Plus guests…

CONTINTENTAL LOVERS

ELECTRIC SHAKES

Album Release/A Decade Of U.K. Releases Party!

A setlist showcasing songs across the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
Lineup

Rich Ragany, Continental Lovers, The Electric Shakes

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

