DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Runnin’ Blue Presents…
RICH RAGANY AND THE DIGRESSIONS
https://www.facebook.com/richraganyandthedigressions
Plus guests…
CONTINTENTAL LOVERS
ELECTRIC SHAKES
Album Release/A Decade Of U.K. Releases Party!
A setlist showcasing songs across the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.