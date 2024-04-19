Top track

Mikey Lion + Lee Reynolds & Guests by Gray Area

The Chocolate Factory
Fri, 19 Apr, 10:00 pm
Register For Presale Access: https://grayarea.co/events/mikey-lion-lee-reynolds-and-guests-apr-19-2024

On April 19, Desert Hearts' Mikey Lion and Lee Reynolds will make their debut at the iconic Chocolate Factory in Brooklyn!

Mikey Lion, a blend of mythi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

