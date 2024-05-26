Top track

The Who - My Generation

50 Years of My Generation: Celebrating The Who

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re celebrating one of the most influential rock bands of all time, The Who.

Performing all their greatest hits live and in full, our world-famous house band will be tearing through track by track, as we celebrate the legends themselves. Expect to hear...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

