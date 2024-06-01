Top track

Christian Death - This Is Heresy

Christian Death

La Boule Noire
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emblématique formation death rock américaine, le groupe fondé en 1979 par feu Rozz Williams (1963 – † 1998) puis mené à partir de 1985 par le seul Valor Kand (chant, guitares) a connu mille incarnations, approchant au gré de son évolution un glamour noir c...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Association Le Boucanier
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christian Death, Saigon Blue Rain

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

