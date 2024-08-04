Top track

Colapesce & Dimartino - Musica leggerissima

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Be Alternative Festival - Day 2

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo
Sun, 4 Aug, 1:00 pm
GigsCosenza
€40

Colapesce & Dimartino - Musica leggerissima
About

💥 Colapesce Dimartino

💥Timber Timbre

💥Marco Castello

👉 Domenca 4 Agosto sul palco di Be Alternative Festival • Concerti sul Lago 🌲Camigliatello Silano

🌲Be Alternative Festival

🏔️Concerti sul Lago

👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 bambini fino a 10 anni gratis

📆 3...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Be Alternative.

Lineup

Colapesce, Dimartino, Timber Timbre and 1 more

Venue

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo - Spezzano della Sila (CS)
Doors open1:00 pm

