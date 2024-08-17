DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

‘Never Forget Your Own’ in Memory of Zach Scott.

The Underworld
Sat, 17 Aug, 2:00 pm
From £23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The friends and family of Zach Scott along with Beyond Extinction are proud to present ‘Never Forget Your Own’. An all-dayer in Memory of Zach Scott - a day of extreme music celebrating the life of our brother and the music he loved.

Headlined by Osiah wi...

Presented by Beyond Extinction
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

How Long You Been Driving, Glower, Dygora and 5 more

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open2:00 pm
500 capacity
