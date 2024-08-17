DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The friends and family of Zach Scott along with Beyond Extinction are proud to present ‘Never Forget Your Own’. An all-dayer in Memory of Zach Scott - a day of extreme music celebrating the life of our brother and the music he loved.
Headlined by Osiah wi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs