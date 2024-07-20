Top track

Proyecto Uno - Latinos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Latino Life in the Park 2024

Walpole Park
Sat, 20 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Proyecto Uno - Latinos
Got a code?

About

The UK's largest Latin Music Festival Returns for its 8th year this summer, showering Latin love and sprinkling Latin magic all over West London's Walpole Park.

Voted Britain’s ‘Most Inclusive Festival’ and the only UK festival to be selected for the Euro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Latino Life
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Walpole Park

Mattock Lane, Ealing, London, W5 5BH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.