DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Neighbours

Village Underground
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A band born out of small towns and spare time. Scott and Oli have neighbouring studios at their building in East London and first began making music for the project together out of the desire to make something positive and unpolished in a scene where most...

Presented by AEG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Good Neighbours

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.