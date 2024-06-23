DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mark Oblinger with special guest Tom Redmond

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 23 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mark Oblinger with special guest Tom Redmond live at Eddie's Attic!

Mark Oblinger

“Mark Oblinger has had a storied career up until this point, having served time in the classic country rock bands Pure Prairie League and Firefall. A Grammy nominee and fiv...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Oblinger

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

