ONFIRE

La Boite
Thu, 8 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Si, si. La nueva movida de Madrid está que arde. Ven a Onfire antes de que salte la alarma de incendios. Aquí venimos a sudar y a perder la vergüenza cada noche, déjate el postureo en casa.

Las consumiciones de regalo son canjeables hasta la 01:30.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ONFIRE THE CLUB.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Boite

Calle De Tetuán 27, 28013 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

