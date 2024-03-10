DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seeing Duoble 003

Night Tales Loft
Sun, 10 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Seeing Duoble serves as a home for lovers of authentic House Music and an education to the curious minds.

With a carefully curated lineup of DJs spinning the trembling sounds of Afro House, Afro Tech, Deep House, Deep Tech & Melodic this is a night for yo...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

