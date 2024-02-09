DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sylvester

Purgatory
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$17
About

SYLVESTER

STARRING:

Bri Joy

Darius the Drag Queen

Venus

and your hosts:

Julie J

Paris Alexander

Voxigma Lo

We are celebrating Black History/ Herstory/ Themstory Month with our presence and existence. We invite you to celebrate this month and the s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

