Lancement revue Persona n°25

Bar à Bulles
Sun, 18 Feb, 4:30 pm
SocialParis
About

Persona et le Bar à Bulles de La Machine du Moulin Rouge vous invitent à venir fêter la sortie du n°25 de la revue le dimanche 18 février à partir de 16h et jusqu'à 21h, en présence de l’équipe. La revue sera en vente sur place. (Pour les retardataires, le...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open4:30 pm

