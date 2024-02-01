Top track

Yussef Dayes - Birds of Paradise

Moody Wrld SoulFood Live Session (Open Jam)

Doña
Thu, 1 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

About

Moody Wrld presents: SoulFood Live Session 🎴 Join us for our OPEN JAM, Calling all jazz, soul & rnb musicians 🎷🥁🎹🎸 DM us for more details @moodyhifi 💽

FREE ENTRY BEFORE 7PM

🗓️ Thursday 1st Feb 2024, 6PM-11PM

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

