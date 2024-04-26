Top track

LORDS OF ACID “Make Acid Great Again Tour”

The Glass House
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:30 pm
$39.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Doors 7pm

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lords of Acid

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

