queso ft. Barbara Boeing 🇧🇷

Club Malasaña
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €20
Rebuscados diggers y selectors de la escena house internacional se dan cita en queso en Club Malasaña.

Artistas como Tom Trago (Rush hour) Masalo (Sounds Familiar) Rahaan (Chicago) o Eden Burns (Public Possession) han sido unos invitados de lujo que ademá...

Este es un evento 25+
Club Malasaña
Bárbara Boeing

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

