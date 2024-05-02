Top track

Lipstick Glamgirl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loolowningen & The Far East Idiots (Japan) / Phil Spector's Gun / Attack Dog

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lipstick Glamgirl
Got a code?

About

Loolowningen & The Far East Idiots (Japan)

https://loolowningen.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/loolowningen/

Phil Spector's Gun : https://psg666.bandcamp.com/album/highway-61-exploded-2

Attack Dog : https://attackdog.bandcamp.com/

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS, Attack Dog

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.