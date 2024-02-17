DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ramon Caraballo Plays "Buena Vista Social Club"

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dopo il grande successo dello scorso anno, torna allo Spazioporto José Ramón Caraballo Armas che ripropone con i suoi musicisti “Buena Vista Social Club” l’unico album da studio del 1997 dell’omonimo gruppo cubano prodotto da Ry Cooder, che si è trasformat...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Ramon Caraballo

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

