Top track

Thinking About You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frankie and The Witch Fingers

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 25 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thinking About You
Got a code?

About

« Connus pour leur incroyable énergie en live, Frankie and the Witch Fingers est un groupe garage-psyché de Los Angeles qui sonne un peu comme si Ty Segall avait formé un groupe avec Jay Reatard...

"Après une rencontre coup de foudre au début des années 2...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.