Stonechild

Friendship Commanders, Heels, Orphans of Doom

miniBar
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Stonechild
Friendship Commanders are a heavy duo from Nashville TN. The band is vocalist/guitarist Buick Audra and drummer/bassist Jerry Roe. Their new album, MASS, is a concept record about memory, language, and the state of Massachusett.

Local wrestle metal band,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Heels, Orphans of Doom, Friendship Commanders

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

