Yet To Be Gold + Krekel & Whoa! Fat Tuesday Krekel Birthday Jam

Citizen Vinyl
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening of fine songs by fine people: Yet To Be Gold (feat. Donna the Buffalo co-founder Jeb Puryear) performs at Citizen Vinyl on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Krekel & Whoa open. 7 p.m. show, 6 p.m. doors. $15 in advance / $18 at the door.

YET TO BE GOLD: Songs...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Citizen Vinyl
Lineup

Yet To Be Gold

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

