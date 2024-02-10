DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Beyond the Shell: A Party for the Lovers

The Lower Third
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Love at First Vibe and Art Beyond the Shell present: Love Beyond the Shell: A Party for the Lovers. This marks the first collaboration between the two up-and-coming London collectives. Expect to hear RnB classics, love ballads, and everything in between. ‘...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love at First Vibe & Art Beyond the Shell.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

