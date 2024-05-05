Top track

Lydia Luce - Sausalito

Lydia Luce w/ Deau Eyes at Get Tight Lounge

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 5 May, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$18.19

Lydia Luce - Sausalito
About Lydia Luce

On her new album Florida Girl, Lydia Luce offers up a body of work graced with all the transformative beauty of watercolor, at turns delicate, dreamlike, and instantly potent in its emotional realism. The second full-length from the Fort Lauderdale-born si Read more

Event information

Lydia Luce

w/ Deau Eyes

at Get TIght Lounge

Sunday, May 5th, 2024

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nature Boy Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deau Eyes, Lydia Luce

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

