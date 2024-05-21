Top track

Robyn Hitchcock - The Ghost in You

Robyn Hitchcock, Kelley Stoltz

Zebulon
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$44.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Robyn Hitchcock (original songs w/ band), Kelley Stoltz

Robyn Hitchcock is one of England's most enduring contemporary singer/songwriters and live performers. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician's musician, Hitchcock is among a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Folk Yeah & Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kelley Stoltz, Robyn Hitchcock

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

